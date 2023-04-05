HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Sells $122,201.10 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HP alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 5.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of HP by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 4.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 43.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.