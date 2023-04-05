Mike Ouimette Sells 4,874 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $129,258.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mike Ouimette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $77,074.83.

On Monday, January 23rd, Mike Ouimette sold 20,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $683,800.00.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.75% and a negative net margin of 1,273.32%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

