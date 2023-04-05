Mike Ouimette Sells 4,874 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRXGet Rating) General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $129,258.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mike Ouimette also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 3rd, Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $77,074.83.
  • On Monday, January 23rd, Mike Ouimette sold 20,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $683,800.00.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.75% and a negative net margin of 1,273.32%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

