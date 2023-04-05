International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 18.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 129.3% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 59,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at $210,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.5% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Textron stock opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $76.11.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Further Reading

