International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,711 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BAC opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $40.76.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.39.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

