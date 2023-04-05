International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

NYSE:BDN opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $741.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 245.16%.

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

