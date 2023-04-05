Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 547.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,657 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

