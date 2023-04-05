International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,504,000. Wealthsimple Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Signify Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPTL stock opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

