2,297 Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $418,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.45.

SRE stock opened at $150.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.15 and a 200-day moving average of $154.65.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.90%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

