International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 279,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 345,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBLU. Cowen lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.41.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

