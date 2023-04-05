Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Laura Miele Sells 1,500 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $125.24 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

