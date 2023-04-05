UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Down to $21.34

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.34, but opened at $20.63. UBS Group shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 1,223,234 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.71.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,182,724,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in UBS Group by 2,242.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,522,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286,562 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $81,603,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,355,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.