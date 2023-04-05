Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein Sells 16,749 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 16,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $152,080.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,708,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,513,407. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

On Friday, March 31st, Gordon Rubenstein sold 93,951 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $851,196.06.

On Thursday, March 16th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 11 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $99.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 400 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $3,604.00.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $795.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $278.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth $112,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.