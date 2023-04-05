International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 265.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.67.

NYSE:MSI opened at $285.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $286.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.19 and its 200-day moving average is $255.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

