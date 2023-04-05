International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,564 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $247.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.91. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Argus lowered their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

