Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $7.05

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.05, but opened at $6.86. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 402,011 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBVA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Societe Generale cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.3333 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 129,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 41,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Articles

