BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $1.28

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.24. BRF shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 311,525 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRFS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.95.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.

Institutional Trading of BRF

About BRF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of BRF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.