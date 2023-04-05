BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $1.28

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.24. BRF shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 311,525 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRFS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.95.
BRF Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.
Institutional Trading of BRF
About BRF
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
Featured Articles
