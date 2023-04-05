Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Scott Fitzgerald Sells 7,530 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $340,356.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Friday, March 31st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,208,865.28.

On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $172,720.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $30,901.06.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 148 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $5,572.20.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of INTA opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 0.65. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $45.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%. Analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 122,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTA. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.