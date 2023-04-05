PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $136,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,389,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

PDC Energy stock opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

