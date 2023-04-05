Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Dana Wagner Sells 3,881 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $175.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.96.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

