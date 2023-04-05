International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,412 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,360,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after acquiring an additional 54,433 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,269,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,410,000 after acquiring an additional 85,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,033,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,785,000 after acquiring an additional 233,874 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.12. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.