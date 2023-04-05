Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Gap Down to $4.87

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $4.74. Itaú Unibanco shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 2,052,433 shares traded.
Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 2.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.
Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.76%.
About Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.
