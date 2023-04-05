Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Gap Down to $4.87

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $4.74. Itaú Unibanco shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 2,052,433 shares traded.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

About Itaú Unibanco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 62,873,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,865 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 51,673,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345,018 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 134,569,722.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,445,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,177,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,136,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,974 shares during the period. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

