ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $17.52

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $16.86. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 1,408,260 shares traded.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

