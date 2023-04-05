Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Gap Down to $56.31

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.31, but opened at $54.00. Scorpio Tankers shares last traded at $53.01, with a volume of 421,140 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

