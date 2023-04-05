Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Gap Down to $11.67

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.67, but opened at $11.11. Health Catalyst shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 7,862 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,634,000 after buying an additional 636,395 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after buying an additional 73,852 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 96.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after buying an additional 948,234 shares during the period. Daventry Group LP increased its position in Health Catalyst by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,439,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 587,110 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Health Catalyst by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,204,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 294,419 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.