Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $16.56

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.56, but opened at $15.63. Frontline shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 1,356,452 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.39 million. Frontline had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 199.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 46.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth about $89,000. 35.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

