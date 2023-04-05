Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Shares Gap Down to $162.93

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $162.93, but opened at $152.76. Extra Space Storage shares last traded at $152.16, with a volume of 1,785,228 shares changing hands.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.56.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,963 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

