Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Gap Up to $31.64

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.64, but opened at $33.50. Halliburton shares last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 4,034,858 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,583.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,733 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,462,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,290 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after acquiring an additional 622,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,419,615 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $723,486,000 after acquiring an additional 198,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

