ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Gap Up to $99.21

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $99.21, but opened at $105.13. ConocoPhillips shares last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 1,847,673 shares traded.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.62.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average of $114.77. The firm has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

