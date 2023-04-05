Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Gap Up to $41.23

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.23, but opened at $43.72. Cactus shares last traded at $43.98, with a volume of 33,348 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cactus Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $187.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.35 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 18.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $142,772.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,021.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 286.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 48.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

