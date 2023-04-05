Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Gap Up to $71.81

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.81, but opened at $76.16. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $76.25, with a volume of 28,347 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.54.
Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBR. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 22,977 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sabine Royalty Trust
Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.
