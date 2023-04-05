Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Up to $35.75

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.75, but opened at $37.99. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $38.81, with a volume of 252,599 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HP. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.36.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

