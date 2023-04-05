SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $28.16

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.16, but opened at $29.93. SM Energy shares last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 217,625 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.09.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 6.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $25,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 406,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,394.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.