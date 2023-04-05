VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Gap Up to $277.13

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $277.13, but opened at $295.00. VanEck Oil Services ETF shares last traded at $297.80, with a volume of 264,458 shares.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.11 and its 200-day moving average is $290.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Oil Services ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

