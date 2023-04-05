Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD) Insider Michael Ruane Acquires 172,221 Shares

Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD – Get Rating) insider Michael Ruane acquired 172,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,744.35 ($8,669.63).
Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 27th, Michael Ruane 6,250,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock.
- On Tuesday, January 24th, Michael Ruane purchased 39,832 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,301.86 ($2,926.43).
Reward Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Reward Minerals Company Profile
Reward Minerals Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lake Disappointment sulphate of Potash Project that includes approximately 5,000 square kilometers of granted tenements located in the Little Sandy Desert, Western Australia.
