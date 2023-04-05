Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD) Insider Michael Ruane Acquires 172,221 Shares

Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD – Get Rating) insider Michael Ruane acquired 172,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,744.35 ($8,669.63).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Michael Ruane 6,250,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Michael Ruane purchased 39,832 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,301.86 ($2,926.43).

Reward Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Reward Minerals Company Profile

Reward Minerals Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lake Disappointment sulphate of Potash Project that includes approximately 5,000 square kilometers of granted tenements located in the Little Sandy Desert, Western Australia.

