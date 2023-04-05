Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $14.84

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.84, but opened at $15.80. Talos Energy shares last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 301,824 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Talos Energy from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,895,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,554,000 after purchasing an additional 134,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,699,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,839,000 after purchasing an additional 358,598 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,680,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after buying an additional 439,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

