Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $7.74

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $8.25. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 257,933 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 16.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 717,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after acquiring an additional 401,949 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

