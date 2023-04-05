Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $97.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of -0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 45.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,000. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

