THK Co., Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for THK in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for THK’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

THK Stock Performance

Shares of THKLY stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. THK has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

About THK

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

