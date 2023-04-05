Fortress Biotech’s (FBIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
FBIO has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Fortress Biotech Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.00.
About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.
