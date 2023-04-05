Fortress Biotech’s (FBIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

FBIO has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

