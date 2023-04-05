Litchfield Hills Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ)

QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Litchfield Hills Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

QHSLab Stock Performance

USAQ stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. QHSLab has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

QHSLab Company Profile

QHSLab, Inc operates as a medical device technology and software as a service company. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians to diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists.

