KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for T-Mobile US in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.73. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $178.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. NWI Management LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.7% during the second quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 142,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

