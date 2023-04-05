Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pineapple Energy in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Pineapple Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Pineapple Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Pineapple Energy alerts:

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Pineapple Energy in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

Pineapple Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of PEGY stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. Pineapple Energy has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pineapple Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pineapple Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Pineapple Energy during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pineapple Energy, Inc focuses on creating a national solar, storage, and energy services company. The company’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grassroots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, offers homeowners and small businesses an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.