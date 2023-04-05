Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TEVA. StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $626,857.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

