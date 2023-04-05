DA Davidson Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mattel in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share.

Get Mattel alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. Mattel has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,196,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,465,000 after buying an additional 10,908,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,820,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mattel by 18.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,823,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,439 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Mattel in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,094,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 619.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.