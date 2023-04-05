IGM Financial Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IGM Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IGM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.98%.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
