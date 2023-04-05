Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter.
Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.87.
Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.
