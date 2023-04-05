Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Caterpillar Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Caterpillar in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $15.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAT. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $217.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.80. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

