HC Wainwright Weighs in on Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Finch Therapeutics Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Finch Therapeutics Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FNCH opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

