WisdomTree, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:WT)

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of WisdomTree in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for WisdomTree’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. WisdomTree’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WisdomTree Price Performance

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

WisdomTree stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. WisdomTree has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a market cap of $880.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.40.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

