GT Biopharma, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of GT Biopharma in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GT Biopharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 31st.

GT Biopharma Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GT Biopharma

OTCMKTS GTBP opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. GT Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $16.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GT Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 21,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

Featured Stories

