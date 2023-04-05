GT Biopharma, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of GT Biopharma in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GT Biopharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 31st.
GT Biopharma Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GT Biopharma
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GT Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 21,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.
GT Biopharma Company Profile
GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).
